Clear Street LLC Purchases Shares of 8,268 Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 234,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 50,018 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Marlin Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Marlin Technology stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.92. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,381. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Marlin Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

About Marlin Technology

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

