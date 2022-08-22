Clear Street LLC Purchases Shares of 382,568 Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 382,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of ATAKR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,125. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.09. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

