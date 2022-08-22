Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 149,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,900 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 45,401 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in RXR Acquisition by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,406,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXRA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,390. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

