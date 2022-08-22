Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 300.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

One Equity Partners Open Water I Stock Performance

Shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I stock remained flat at $9.88 during trading on Monday. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Company Profile

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEPWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.