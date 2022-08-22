Clear Street LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,720,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVCB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.07. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,207. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.