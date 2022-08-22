Clear Street LLC Invests $77,000 in Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIONU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart III in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lionheart III in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lionheart III during the fourth quarter worth $2,013,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lionheart III during the fourth quarter worth $2,525,000.

Shares of LIONU stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,056. Lionheart III Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03.

Lionheart III Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

