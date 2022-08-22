Clear Street LLC Invests $567,000 in Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000. Concord Acquisition makes up 0.1% of Clear Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,480,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Concord Acquisition by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 275,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 140,883 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concord Acquisition by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 213,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 113,811 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Concord Acquisition by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Concord Acquisition by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CND traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. 74,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,676. Concord Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

