Clear Street LLC Invests $210,000 in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGSTU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Semper Paratus Acquisition makes up about 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,840,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,362,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,091,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,138,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,638,000.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

LGSTU traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $10.12. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

