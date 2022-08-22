Clear Street LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 215,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Energy Transfer makes up about 0.3% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.
Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.77. 246,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,668,238. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.
Energy Transfer Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.
Read More
