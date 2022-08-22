Clear Street LLC Invests $2.41 Million in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 215,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Energy Transfer makes up about 0.3% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Down 0.3 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ET traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.77. 246,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,668,238. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.