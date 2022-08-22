Clear Street LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000. Astrea Acquisition accounts for about 0.2% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.73% of Astrea Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,548,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Astrea Acquisition by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 311,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $3,973,000. 74.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrea Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

ASAX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,040. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

