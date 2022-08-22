Clear Street LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Clear Street LLC lessened its holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth $16,177,000.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $9.89 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,577. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

