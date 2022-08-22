Clear Street LLC Buys Shares of 5,425 Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEXU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,734,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $13,689,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $9,090,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,042,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $3,042,000.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEEXU remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Company Profile

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

