Clear Street LLC Buys 6,355 Shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU)

Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) by 292.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in AltEnergy Acquisition were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AltEnergy Acquisition by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AltEnergy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000.

Shares of AEAEU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,667. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors.

