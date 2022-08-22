Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CLINU)

Clean Earth Acquisitions’ (NASDAQ:CLINU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 23rd. Clean Earth Acquisitions had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 24th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Trading Down 0.3 %
CLINU opened at $10.04 on Monday. Clean Earth Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the 1st quarter valued at $15,060,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $12,549,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $10,356,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $7,530,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 1st quarter worth $7,028,000.
Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile
Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.
