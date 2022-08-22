Civic (CVC) Market Cap Tops $142.87 Million

Civic (CVC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Civic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $142.87 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004712 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,192.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003692 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00127839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00031936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00081474 BTC.

About Civic

CVC is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | BitcoinTalk | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

