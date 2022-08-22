Citigroup Increases NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $275.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.88.

NICE stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,395. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NICE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 434,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,642,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

