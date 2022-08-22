Citigroup Increases NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $275.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NICE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.88.
NICE stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $220.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,395. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.27, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NICE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NICE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NICE by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 434,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,642,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
