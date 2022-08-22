Citigroup Downgrades ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) to Neutral

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZIM. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Up 4.4 %
ZIM stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 196,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.24.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
