Citigroup Cuts Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Price Target to $14.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DNUT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of DNUT opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -406.33. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.94 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 177.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,674,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,348 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,789,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 317.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,776,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lexington Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,573,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

