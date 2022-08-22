Citigroup Boosts DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $10.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.76% from the stock’s current price.
DRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Down 1.8 %
DRH stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. 1,398,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.55.
DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
