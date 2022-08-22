Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $201.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

