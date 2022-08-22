Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 2.2% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $52,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 294,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

NYSE:CB traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,316. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $171.96 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,387 shares of company stock valued at $23,631,759 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

