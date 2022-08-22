Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) is Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC reduced its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,133 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up 3.0% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 207.0% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chubb Price Performance

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,387 shares of company stock worth $23,631,759 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $198.07. 11,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.13 and its 200-day moving average is $202.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.