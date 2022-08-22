Chromia Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.08 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $93.75 million and approximately $15.08 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded up 77,554.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00040055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003722 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00128631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

