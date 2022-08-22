Chintai (CHEX) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,038.00

Chintai (CHEX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Chintai has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Chintai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Chintai has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and $10,038.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chintai alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Chintai Coin Profile

Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Chintai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chintai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chintai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chintai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chintai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.