Chintai (CHEX) Reaches One Day Volume of $10,038.00

Chintai (CHEX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Chintai has traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar. One Chintai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Chintai has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and $10,038.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769302 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Chintai Coin Profile
Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.
Chintai Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Chintai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chintai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.