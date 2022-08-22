China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 196,396 shares.The stock last traded at $46.26 and had previously closed at $45.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 234.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,711.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

