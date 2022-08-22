China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 16,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 196,396 shares.The stock last traded at $46.26 and had previously closed at $45.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
China Petroleum & Chemical Trading Up 0.5 %
The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Petroleum & Chemical
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.