Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,148 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 4.4% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $106,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,849,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.48. 134,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,016,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.49. The stock has a market cap of $307.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $93.31 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.