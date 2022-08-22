Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Argent Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after purchasing an additional 998,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,845,000 after purchasing an additional 730,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $84,849,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Chevron Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CVX opened at $155.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $305.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,064,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.