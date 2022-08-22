Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $33,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,349,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,359,522,000 after buying an additional 998,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,845,000 after buying an additional 730,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $84,849,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX opened at $157.67 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

