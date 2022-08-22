Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) PT Raised to $48.00

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 0.9 %

Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,818. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse ( NASDAQ:CHEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $648.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

