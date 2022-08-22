Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,628 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $66,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $563.00 to $555.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on Charter Communications to $730.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $621.47.
Charter Communications Price Performance
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.16 EPS for the current year.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
See Also
