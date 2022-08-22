CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.68

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $30.80, with a volume of 2346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $705.87 million, a PE ratio of 788.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.34.

Insider Activity

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CEVA by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after acquiring an additional 268,750 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth $6,618,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 473,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 128,685 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 677.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 112,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CEVA during the 1st quarter worth $4,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Stories

