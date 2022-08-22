Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) vs. China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Critical Comparison

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cepton and China Automotive Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A N/A -48.05% China Automotive Systems 2.75% 4.21% 1.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cepton and China Automotive Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $360,000.00 N/A N/A China Automotive Systems $497.99 million 0.22 $11.05 million $0.46 7.61

Volatility and Risk

China Automotive Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton.

Cepton has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Automotive Systems has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cepton and China Automotive Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 1 3 0 2.75 China Automotive Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cepton presently has a consensus target price of $8.31, indicating a potential upside of 529.73%. China Automotive Systems has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.43%. Given Cepton’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cepton is more favorable than China Automotive Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 63.8% of China Automotive Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

China Automotive Systems beats Cepton on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts. The company also offers automotive motors and electromechanical integrated systems; polymer materials; and intelligent automotive technology research and development services. In addition, it provides after sales services, and research and development support services, as well as markets automotive parts in North America and Brazil. The company primarily sells its products to the original equipment manufacturing customers. China Automotive Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Jingzhou, the People's Republic of China.

