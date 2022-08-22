Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 18,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 201,649 shares.The stock last traded at $37.00 and had previously closed at $38.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Centrus Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $543.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.21.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 151.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

