Centaur Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $394,308.91 and $3,971.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centaur has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,467.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00098522 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,430,875,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance.

Buying and Selling Centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

