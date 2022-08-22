Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Argus currently has $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celestica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Celestica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Celestica has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 13.48%. Celestica’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth $102,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.