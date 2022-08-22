CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.00.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $188.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. CDW has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CDW by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CDW by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in CDW by 1.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,098,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,269,852,000 after acquiring an additional 82,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CDW by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,417,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,109,480,000 after acquiring an additional 85,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CDW by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,999,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,722,000 after acquiring an additional 167,701 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

