Casper 1-Day Volume Hits $8.57 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market cap of $168.54 million and $8.57 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002158 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00769136 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Casper
Casper’s total supply is 11,090,978,838 coins and its circulating supply is 5,724,494,396 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Casper Coin Trading
