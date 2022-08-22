Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Hovde Group to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Capital Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of CBNK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,856. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $364.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.52.
Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 157.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 87.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
