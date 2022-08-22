Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Hovde Group to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Hovde Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Capital Bancorp to $25.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of CBNK stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,856. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $364.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.00 million. Research analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 157.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 87.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Capital Bancorp by 37.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp



Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

