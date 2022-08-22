Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Target Price to C$100.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.55.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

PDS opened at $62.90 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $854.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Precision Drilling

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.