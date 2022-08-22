Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$131.50

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $99.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.58. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

