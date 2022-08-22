Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of CLMT opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.19.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $149,033.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 137,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer bought 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $149,033.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Obermeier bought 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,880.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 30,173 shares of company stock valued at $485,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

