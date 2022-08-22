CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.19

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.19 and last traded at C$25.27, with a volume of 405044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.15.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.65.
CAE Trading Down 2.4 %
The stock has a market cap of C$8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.78.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
