CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.19

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$25.19 and last traded at C$25.27, with a volume of 405044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.15.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.65.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.78.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$941.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 1.4000001 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

