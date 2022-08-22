Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) is Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises 3.4% of Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $52,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $924,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 144,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,482,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,037,000 after acquiring an additional 229,265 shares during the period. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BIP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $43.33 to $46.67 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $46.67 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

BIP stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,874. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.