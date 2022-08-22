Brokerages Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target at $7.88

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Skillz Trading Down 8.4 %

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. Skillz has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $687.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

About Skillz

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Skillz by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 81,500 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skillz by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 40,187 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Skillz by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Featured Articles

