Brokerages Set Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target at $7.88

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.88.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Skillz Trading Down 8.4 %
NYSE:SKLZ opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. Skillz has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $687.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.37.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.
