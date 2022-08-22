Brokerages Set J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) PT at GBX 283.33

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 283.33 ($3.42).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

LON SBRY opened at GBX 217.50 ($2.63) on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of GBX 200.80 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 342 ($4.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 214.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.92. The stock has a market cap of £5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 756.90.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

