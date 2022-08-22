Brokerages Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Price Target at $18.89

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.89.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

CWAN opened at $15.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.92 and a quick ratio of 11.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -258.46.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $73.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,565,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,390,990.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky purchased 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,389.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,672.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $724,067.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,565,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,390,990.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 547,123 shares of company stock worth $7,373,738 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at $1,158,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at $211,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 48.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 77.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 49.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

