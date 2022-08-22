Brokerages Set Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Target Price at $153.93

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Wedbush lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 151.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.0 %

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Shares of BHVN opened at $148.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.74. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $79.01 and a 52-week high of $151.51.

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.