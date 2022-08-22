Broadleaf Partners LLC Purchases 21,494 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,494 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $49.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.