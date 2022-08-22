Broadleaf Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Broadleaf Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,547 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises approximately 1.7% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 5.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Sun Communities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

SUI opened at $168.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.64 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.57.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.94%.

About Sun Communities

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.