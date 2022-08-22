Broadleaf Partners LLC Acquires 150 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $251,397,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,154,000 after buying an additional 203,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $161.19 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.04.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

